Met Office extends wind weather warning with travel disruption expected

The Met Office has extended a wind weather warning.

The warning is in place for Peterborough from noon today (Tuesday) until midnight.

A wind weather warning has been issued

However, a yellow warning has now also been issued for Wednesday until 5am which covers the outskirts of Peterborough, taking in Ramsey and March.

The Met Office said: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. There will probably be some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.”

Delays for high-sided vehicles on bridges are also said to be likely, while short term loss of power is also possible, the Met Office added.