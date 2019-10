Have your say

North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey has been closed due to a flooding warning from the Environment Agency.

The road is closed from Bedford Cottages to Dog in a Doublet, with a diversion in place.

The flooding warning comes as a Met Office yellow weather warning is extended until 8.30am tomorrow (Tuesday) having originally been in place for today only.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms is also in place for the southern parts of Cambridgeshire.