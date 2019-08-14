Hour-by-hour Peterborough weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit after yellow thunderstorm warning

The weather in Peterborough is set to see wet conditions today (Wed 14 Aug), and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the area.
Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rains hit Peterborough.
Wednesday (14 Aug)
11:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
12:00 - Heavy rain - 14C
13:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
14:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
15:00 - Light rain - 15C
16:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
17:00 - Light rain - 16C
18:00 - Cloudy - 17C
19:00 - Cloudy - 17C
20:00 - Cloudy - 17C
21:00 - Cloudy - 17C
22:00 - Cloudy - 17C
23:00 - Cloudy - 17C
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms
A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Peterborough from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday (14 Aug).
The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding and transport disruption in a few places.”
What to expect from this weather warning
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail