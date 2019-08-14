Hour-by-hour Peterborough weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit after yellow thunderstorm warning

Have your say

The weather in Peterborough is set to see wet conditions today (Wed 14 Aug), and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the area.

Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rains hit Peterborough.

Wednesday (14 Aug)

11:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

12:00 - Heavy rain - 14C

13:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

14:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

15:00 - Light rain - 15C

16:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

17:00 - Light rain - 16C

18:00 - Cloudy - 17C

19:00 - Cloudy - 17C

20:00 - Cloudy - 17C

21:00 - Cloudy - 17C

22:00 - Cloudy - 17C

23:00 - Cloudy - 17C

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Peterborough from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday (14 Aug).

The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding and transport disruption in a few places.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible road closures

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail