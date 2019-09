Have your say

Heavy rain is coming to Peterborough with the Met Office issuing weather warnings.

Two yellow warnings are in place - one starting from 3pm today (Monday) until midnight, and the other from 6am tomorrow until 8pm.

Both warnings cover the Peterborough area with the Met Office stating that there is a “small chance” of power cuts and flooding.

The forecast for the city is for heavy showers this afternoon and tomorrow.