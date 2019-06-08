Flooding risk for Peterborough as Met Office issues rain weather warning

Peterborough may be hit by flooding with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

After heavy rain over the past couple of days tomorrow should bring some respite, but only until midday on Monday.

Peterborough may be affected by flooding, according to the Met Office

The Met Office said: "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport."

The weather forceast, which also takes in Cambridgeshire, is due to last in our area until the end of Tuesday.

From then on the heavy rain will only be felt north of Peterborough, although not by much according to the Met Office, which has it hitting just north of Bourne.