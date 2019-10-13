Flooding risk for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as rain weather warning issued by Met Office

A rain weather warning has been issued for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The yellow warning from the Met Office is in place from noon to 11.59pm tomorrow (Monday.

Previous flooding at North Bank

The Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”