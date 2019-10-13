Flooding risk for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as rain weather warning issued

A rain weather warning has been issued for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.
The yellow warning from the Met Office is in place from noon to 11.59pm tomorrow (Monday.
The Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”