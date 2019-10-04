Flooding of homes ‘likely’ as Met Office issues rain warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Have your say

The Met Office is warning that flooding of homes is “likely” after issuing a weather warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The yellow rain warning is in place on Sunday until 6pm.

Car Haven Car Park after heavy rain

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain may cause some transport disruption and flooding in places on Sunday.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

“Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.”

There was heavy rain in Peterborough earlier this week which twice led to North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey being closed.