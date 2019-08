Have your say

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire could see flooding and thunderstorms after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

The warning is in place for the whole of Friday.

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire could be hit by thunderstorms

The Met Office said: “A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption.”

It added that there is a risk of flooding and disruption to transport, including to train and bus services as well as potential road closures.