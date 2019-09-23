Flooding and power cut risk for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as weather warning issued

Have your say

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire is at risk of flooding and power cuts after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

The Met Office said: “Widespread rain is expected on Tuesday with some very heavy rain possible, bringing some disruption from flooding.”

A rain weather warning has been issued

Further warnings include travel disruption, poor driving conditions, power cuts and even “danger to life” due to the flooding.

The warning is in place from 4am until 11pm tomorrow.

More rain is forecast for the rest of the week, although this appears to be much lighter.