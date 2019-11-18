Flood warning issued for B1040 blocking second route between Peterborough and Whittlesey

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the B1040 between Thorney and Whittlesey, which was closed yesterday.

This follows an earlier flood warning for North Bank, meaning two routes between Peterborough and Whittlesey have been closed.

North Bank has been closed due to a flood warning

The Environment Agency said: "The Whittlesey Wash flood storage reservoir is being operated to protect nearby communities from flooding. The rising levels in the Wash will result in flooding of the B1040 road."

The good news for motorists is that the forecast for this week is much drier, meaning the warnings may end.

