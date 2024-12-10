Flood warning closes North Bank Road between Peterborough and Whittlesey

Environment Agency says ‘River levels in the Peterborough area remain high on the River Nene’

North Bank Road has been closed as a result of a flood warning.

Peterborough City Council said the closure would remain in place until the risk has ended.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “North Bank Road is closed to all traffic between Bedford Cottages (Northey Road) and the Dog in a Doublet sluice (North Side). The closure will remain in place until the risk of flooding subsides. This follows a flood warning from the Environment Agency. Alternative routes available are the A605 from Whittlesey and the A47 from Thorney.”

The Met Office weather forecast has predicted a dryer spell over the next few days.

The Environment Agency warning says: “River levels in the Peterborough area remain high on the River Nene due to recent heavy rainfall. The Whittlesey Wash flood storage reservoir is being operated to protect nearby communities from flooding. The rising levels in the Wash will result in flooding of the B1040 road. Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority may close the B1040 for safety reasons. Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media. We are closely monitoring the situation.”