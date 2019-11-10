Flood warning causes North Bank closure between Peterborough and Whittlesey

Once again heavy rainfall has caused North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey to be closed.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning after the bad weather earlier this week.

Previous flooding on North Bank

It said: “The heavy and persistent rainfall that fell throughout Thursday and into Friday morning in the River Nene catchment has caused river levels to rise.

“During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank.

“It is expected that this flood warning will remain in force for at least the next 24 hours. Whilst the flood warning is in force the local authority will close North Bank. Diversionary routes will be put in place.”