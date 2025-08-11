Exactly when Peterborough will see the warmest temperatures as heatwave arrives

The fourth ‘heatwave’ of the summer has arrived in Peterborough, with wall to wall blue skies and sunshine set to stay in the city for at least the next week.

For many of us, especially for those with youngsters on school holiday, the summer weather has arrived at the perfect time – with trips to the park, the Lido, or even further afield to the coast – on the menu for plenty of families.

The Met Office forecast has shown exactly when the warmest temperatures will arrive in Peterborough – but for sun worshippers, there will be plenty of chance to enjoy the glorious summer sunshine this week.

The forecast shows that on Monday (August 11), there will be sunshine all day, with few clouds breaking up the blue skies.

The warmest weather will come late in the afternoon, between 4pm and 5pm, when the temperature will reach 31C.

Tuesday (August 12) will be the hottest day of the week – with The Met Office saying the mercury could reach 34C at 4pm. Again, there are set to be blue skies all day.

Wednesday afternoon will again see temperatures above 30C in the afternoon.

There will be more cloud cover on Thursday, with temperatures – just – dipping below 30C.

The wall to wall blue skies will return on Friday, with max temperatures staying at 29C.

The weekend looks slightly cooler, with 25C forecast for Saturday, and 27C forecast for Sunday.

The early forecast for next week suggests dry weather and sunny spells – although it is set to be slightly cooler than this week. Perhaps good news for those planning a trip to Peterborough Beer Festival!

While the hot, sunny weather is good news for many people, for some of the vulnerable residents in Peterborough the heat will not be as welcome.

A heat health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

Last week, the UKHSA said a yellow warning would be in place for Peterborough – this has now been upgraded to an amber warning. The warning says: “Significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:

– a rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions.There may also be impacts on younger age groups

– likely increased demand on all health and social care services

– internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment

– the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

– indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings

– issues managing medicines

– staffing issues due to external factors (for example, affecting transport)

– increased demand for power exceeding capacity

– other sectors starting to observe impacts (for example, travel delays)

The warning is in place from 9am on Tuesday, August 12 until 6pm on Wednesday, August 13.