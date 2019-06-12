Environment Agency issues Cambridgeshire flood alerts as weather warning remains in place

Have your say

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for Cambridgeshire.

Bury Brook and Alconbury Fords, both north of Huntingdon, are at risk after heavy rainfall over Monday and Tuesday.

The Environment Agency said: “Flooding is possible - be prepared” with more showers expected today (Wednesday).

Motorists are also being warned to “plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers which may be flooded”.

The latest flood warnings and alerts can be found on the Government’s website.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain, which has been in place in Peterborough since Monday, is ongoing until midday tomorrow.

But from Friday the weather is expected to improve with temperatures reaching the high teens with a mixture of cloud and sun.