A47 closed in Peterborough due to flooding

The A47 is closed in Peterborough due to flooding.

The road is closed eastbound between the A1 (Wansford) and A1260 (Nene Parkway) due to flooding between Nene Way and Loves Hill.

Previous flooding at the Car Haven Car Park in Peterborough

Motorists are advised by Highways England to divert from Wansford by the following route:

. Use the A1 southbound for just over five miles, to the junction with the A1139

. At the A1139 junction, take the second exit and join the A1139 northbound

. Continue for just over seven miles to the junction with the A15 (Eye Roundabout)

. At the A15 junction, take the third exit and continue on the A1139 northbound

. Travel for just over half a mile, to the junction with the A47

. At the roundabout, take the third exit and rejoin the A47 eastbound.