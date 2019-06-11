A14 Cambridgeshire lane closed due to flooding as Met Office rain warning for Peterborough extended

Have your say

A lane has been closed on the A14 due to flooding.

A lane has been closed westbound from Junction 29 (Bar Hill) to Junction 28 Bucking Way Road (Cambridge Services / Boxworth).

There is a rain weather warning in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

The westbound exit slip to the services is also fully closed.

Meanwhile, a broken down train at March is disrupting the rail service between Peterborough and Ely.

East Midlands Trains said: "We are estimating that this disruption will continue until at least 12pm."

For the latest travel information, visit the East Midlands Trains website.

The Met Office had issued a rain weather warning for Peterborough to last through Monday and Tuesday, but this has now been extended until noon on Thursday.

