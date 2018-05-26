WEATHER WARNING: Thunderstorms in Peterborough could cause threat to life warns Met Office

The Met Office is warning thunderstorms in Peterborough cause cause a threat to life.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and parts of Lincolnshire from midnight tomorrow (Sunday) to 6am on Monday.

Flooding photo

The Met Office said: "Thunderstorms will continue to affect parts of Wales, southern and central England through Sunday and into Monday morning.

"Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."