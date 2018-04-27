Weather warning issued for heavy rain in Peterborough

Have your say

A weather warning has been issued for Peterborough with heavy rain forecast.

The Met Office said heavy rain is expected to hit the city from 9pm on Sunday (April 29) and all day Monday (April 30).

Flooding on the B1040

Strong winds are also forecast.

The Met Office stated: "Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."

Peterborough was hit by heavy rain earlier this month which led to flooding on the B1040.