Watch as £1million wind turbine is engulfed in fire in Cambridgeshire Fens

Flames engulfed a £1 million wind turbine in the Cambridgeshire Fens this morning, causing plumes of thick blakc smoke that could be seen for miles around

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the wind farm on Benwick Road, Doddington, at 7.50am on Wednesday May 30.

Flames engulfed the wind turbine. Photo: Cambs Fire and Rescue

One crew from Chatteris and one crew and a multi-star, equipped with a 31m ladder, from Stanground arrived to find an 89m wind turbine well alight, with debris falling to the ground.

The crews remained on standby while the fire was left to burn out. No firefighting action was required.

All crews returned to their stations by 10.45am.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time despite local speculation of a lightning strike.