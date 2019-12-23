Warning about slippery roads after crash in Peterborough

With many of us hitting the roads this Christmas, police are reminding everyone to drive to arrive.

Officers in Peterborough were called to Goldhay Way at 11.10am yesterday (Sunday) after a car ended up off the road after a collision with another vehicle.

The scene of the crash in Goldhay Way. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police posted a photo of the crash on social media as a warning to the public with the message: “Just another example of how slippery the roads are this time of year and how unforgiving they can be especially with the low sun too.

“Fortunately there are no injuries, other than the vehicle itself.”