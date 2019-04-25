Warboys headteacher leaves after 11 years

This week marked the start of a new era at Warboys Community Primary School after the headteacher stepped down from her role.

Angela Boxall joined Warboys as deputy headteacher in 2008 and took up the position of head in 2012. Throughout her time at Warboys, Angela has taken the school on a journey of significant improvement and success, with the school receiving a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in 2017, the report particularly praised her dedication to improving standards.

Angela said: “It has been a real honour to serve as headteacher of Warboys for the last seven years and I will look back on my time at the school with a real sense of pride in what we have achieved. With the support of my fantastic colleagues, we have taken the school on a fantastic journey of improvement and I am proud to say that every child at our school receives a fantastic education, in which they are developed as a whole individual.”

New headteacher is Becky Ford, who will bring with her a wealth of experience in leading schools.

Angela’s last act as headteacher has been managing the process of joining local multi-academy trust, Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET). Warboys joined TDET on the 1 st April and is the fifth school to join the multi-academy trust, alongside Gladstone Primary Academy, Queen Katharine Academy, Thomas Deacon Academy and Upwood Primary Academy.

Julie Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of TDET, said: “As a successful school, Warboys bring to TDET a wealth of knowledge and experience that they will be able to share with our other schools, while continuing to learn and improve themselves. I am excited to see what we can achieve as our schools continue to work together to provide the best education for the children in our communities.”