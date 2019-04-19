Wanted: 40 women to sing and help a great Peterborough cause - Thorpe Hall Hospice

Peterborough’s annual fundraising venture Sing For Life gets under way next month.

The project will sign up 40 local women with a range of previous singing experience (including none) to rehearse over 10 weeks for a charity concert supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at the Cresset on July 20.

Its aim is to make singing inclusive and accessible to all women regardless of age, social background or previous experience, and over the years has introduced hundreds of local women to the joys of singing while raising many thousands of pounds for this much-loved local charity.

William Prideaux, the project’s director, said: “So many people lack confidence or genuinely believe they can’t sing, but deep down just about everyone secretly has a favourite karaoke number, and – we promise – our very experienced music team will have you singing, and loving it, in no time.”

Nilesh Patel, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice says: “The support we receive from the Sing for Life project is invaluable and we’re really delighted that, once again, they have chosen to support us in this way.

“It costs us £9,000 a day to provide care to people in our local community.

“That’s not just the nursing, it’s things like lovingly prepared meals, specialist medical care, family support and round the clock opening hours so friends and family can be there whenever they need to be.”

Sing for Life launches with introduction sessions at the John Mansfield Campus on May 9 (5.30-9.30pm) and May 11 (2-4pm). Absolutely no previous singing experience is necessary, just a willingness to step out of your comfort zone, get stuck in and give it a go!

For further information call 01733 425194 or email info@peterboroughsings.org.uk