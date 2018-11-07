Walking Dead take over Peterborough

A horde of zombies gave shoppers a fright as they ambled and shuffled through Peterborough city centre.

The gruesome sight took place on Saturday, with dozens of ‘the undead’ covered in ‘blood’ making their way along Bridge Street.

But while residents were given a shock as they made their way through the city centre , the walk was not a sign of a zombie apocalypse - nor was it a film shoot for the latest episode of hit TV show The Walking Dead - but it was the annual Peterborough Zombie Walk.

The walk started at Charters Bar at Town Bridge, and saw the ‘zombies’ - made up of dozens of people of all ages - walk through the city towards The Brewery Tap pub in Westgate.

Costumes this year ranged from a blood soaked Father Christmas and helpers, to clowns - and even one zombie with huge shards of wood sticking out from his gore covered face.

Some costumes were inspired by TV shows or films, while others came from their creators’ imaginations - but all the participants spend plenty of time making sure their costume was as spectacular - and gruesome - as possible.

This year, the horde also held a bucket collection to raise money for Beat: Cancer, following the tragic loss of one of the regular participants in the Zombie Walk, Paul Dolby.

The Zombie Walk in Peterborough has been taking place for a number of years, being one of the spectacular high points in Peterborough around Halloween celebrations.