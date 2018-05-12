Walk to promote peace

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elderly Association (AMEA) Peterborough have been helping to tackle racism and promote peace.

Members travelled to the beautiful setting of Windsor Great Park for a national Walk for Peace to help raise money for charities. The walk came not long after a visit to Stadium MK to participate in a “Show Racism the Red Card” event before MK Dons played.

Khalid Mahmood, president, said “The charity Walk for Peace is founded in the service of humanity, rooted in the call of duty and inspired by the love of God. Drawing motivation from the tenets of Islam which regard service to humanity as a moral prerogative, a spiritual privilege and a religious duty, Charity Walk for Peace aims to relieve the suffering of the poor, the destitute and the marginalised, and to promote peace, understanding and goodwill amongst people of all walks of life.”