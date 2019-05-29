Waiting is almost over - here’s when Five Guys opens in Peterborough

Peterborough diners will get their first taste of what Five Guys has to offer next week.

Everyone’s favourite burger and fries restaurant will serve its first lunches from 11am on Monday, June 3, in Church Street, where it has created 30 jobs.

The fast growing American chain will open its 93rd restaurant in six years in the UK after a long and costly refurbishment of a former Chimichanga outlet overlooking St John’s Church in the city centre, seating 54 diners.

“It is a very exciting brand and this a great location,” said assistant manager Siana Rawlings. “People like the look, the bright colours, and there is catchy retro American music playing from when we open at 11am until we close at the end of the day, every day.

“This creates a great vibe and energy, which appeals to a younger clientelle but we are very family friendly.”

The food is also a major draw, of course, with the burgers and toppings available offering 250,000 combinations, not to mention 1,000 different flavour combinations of milkshake plus hotdogs, BLT and vegetarian options.

“Customers love the fact that you can pretty much customise whatever you want - whether that is a plain burger and bun or any combination of the toppings - including all of them,” said Siana.

“And the same applies to milkshakes, whether you want a very nice Five Guys vanilla through to the slightly unusual bacon flavouring.”