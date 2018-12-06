Vote to take place on replacing Peterborough’s controversial £40,000 Christmas tree

Not even Brexit debates in Parliament have sparked the same passion as Peterborians have felt over the city’s artificial Christmas tree.

Likened to a stack of huge Ferrero Rocher by one Peterborough Telegraph reader (and that was one of the nicer comments) the £40,000 ‘tree’ continues to be controversial if comments on our paper’s Facebook page are anything to go by.

The artificial tree in the city centre

Now three years after it sprung up unexpectedly overnight in the city centre, moves are being made to remove the tree before its expected end of life and replace it with a “traditional Christmas tree”.

A motion has been submitted to Wednesday evening’s Full Council meeting at Peterborough City Council by Labour member Darren Fower. It calls on the authority to bring a “variation” of Christmas decorations as they have “remained the same for a number of years”.

The motion ends: “Council resolves to look at changing the Christmas decorations in the city centre for next year so we have a traditional Christmas tree.”

This is the fourth year of the tree being in the city centre. Peterborough City Council has said it will last at least five years.

The Christmas lights switch-on last month

People commenting on the PT’s Facebook page last month after the city centre Christmas lights switch-on gave their views on the tree.

Brian Tapparno-Clark said: “If you want to see fantastic Christmas decorations go into Queensgate. It’s so much better, they’ve got a fantastic display in the centre, new lights and there’s a real tree too.”

Several people used the word “rubbish” to describe the tree, while others used more forceful language.

But Angela Norman said: “I’m actually pleased to see the tree being reused again. It saves money and it looks fine.”

And Malcolm German wrote: “A real tree will put your council tax up, who still wants one ???”

However, Nadine Jones posted: “Looks like a huge pile of snowman poop.”

The motion will be debated at the Town Hall and will be streamed on the council’s Facebook page.

The PT tried to contact Cllr Fower for details on his preferred Christmas decorations but could not get hold of him before going to press.

Let us know your thoughts on replacing the tree by emailing news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk or find us on Facebook or Twitter.