Volunteers needed for Peterborough gardening project

A large garden area in Peterborough is set to undergo a transformation thanks to a community project involving Headway Cambridgeshire, which has a hub in the city. The charity is working in partnership with Green Backyard, Groundwork UK, Clarion Housing Group and Sports England to transform the existing garden in Oundle Road, adjacent to The Apex, extending and improving it so that it is more accessible for people with mobility issues.

Headway Cambridgeshire is seeking volunteers to join the small, friendly group who are already working there.

This venture will provide the opportunity to learn, get out of the house, meet new people, become more active and help make a difference to the community.

Anyone interested should contact Simon Lacey on SimonL@headway-cambs.org.uk