Volunteer to help NSPCC

More volunteers are needed to help the NSPCC teach children about how to report abuse.

The children’s charity is on the look-out for new volunteers to deliver ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ in local primary schools, a service which provides age-appropriate safeguarding assemblies and workshops to help children recognise and report abuse.

Pupils are taught to speak out if they are worried, either to a trusted adult or to Childline.

Volunteers spoke to 29,426 children in Cambridgeshire last year, delivering assemblies to 90 schools in the county.

To apply to become a volunteer, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/volunteering-nspcc-childline/volunteer-childline-schools-service. For more information email michelle.newton@nspcc.org.uk