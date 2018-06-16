Volunteer to help at children’s charity

Have your say

Volunteers are needed to help keep children safe in Peterborough.

The NSPCC are looking for volunteers to help deliver its Speak Out Stay Safe programme in primary schools in and around the city.

The programme provides age-appropriate safeguarding assemblies and workshops to help children recognise and report abuse.

Volunteers spoke to 29,426 children in Cambridgeshire last year, delivering assemblies to 90 schools in the county.

Interviews for potential volunteers are scheduled to happen on Tuesday, July 3, with a view to getting new starters into schools in September in time for the new academic year.

To apply to become a volunteer, or for more information about the role, visit the charity’s website at www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/volunteering-nspcc-childline/volunteer-childline-schools-service.