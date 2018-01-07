Vodaphone makes £1,000 donation to help lifesavers at Magpas

Members of local charity Magpas Air Ambulance are celebrating after receiving £1,000 from Vodafone UK.

Magpas Air Ambulance collected the Vodafone Community Connection Award last week – after staff in its Huntingdon store chose the deserving cause.

Magpas Air Ambulance was set-up in 1971 by two GPs – Dr Neville Silverston MBE and Dr Derek Cracknell MBE – to help victims of road accidents via air ambulance or rapid response vehicles across Cambridgeshire and 9 other counties.

Debbie Florence, Head of Community Fundraising at Magpas Air Ambulance, entered the charity for the award and said “We’re so grateful for the donation from the Vodafone store in Huntingdon and for their continued support!

"Magpas Air Ambulance relies on public donations to bring lifesaving care by land and air across the east of England and beyond. With this in mind, support within the community, especially from local businesses such as Vodafone, really does make all the difference.”

Vodafone’s Community Connection Awards, launched in 2014, have already made a difference to more than 140 local communities across the UK. Selected by local Vodafone staff and aimed at supporting local causes, the awards have been used to help support everything from new equipment for soup kitchens and day centres for the elderly to helping people with disabilities to take part in sporting activities.

Sam Crawford, Vodafone Store Manager in Huntingdon said "We’re proud to support Magpas – an amazing air ambulance service that is 100% funded by charitable donations. They are heavily involved in training air ambulance crews all over the country, and provide crucial emergency care. Due to the training Magpas provide, they can also offer treatments that would ordinarily only be available in hospital and not at the scene."

For further information on the Vodafone Community Connection Awards please see Vodafone Social, the official Vodafone blog.