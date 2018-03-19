Vivacity takes over at hydrotherapy pool

Vivacity has taken over the running of the hydrotherapy pool in Peterborough.

Working alongside Friends of St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool and Peterborough City Council, Vivacity will be looking to not only continue the pool and spa services but enhance the current offering with sports development and health and wellbeing programmes.

Karen Oldale, spokeswoman for the Friends and Service Users’ group, said: “It’s such good news that Vivacity will be taking over the management of St George’s. The pool has the potential to be hugely successful and be an even greater community asset.”

“The warm supportive waters of the hydrotherapy pool benefits both children and adults with a wide range of disabilities or long-term health conditions. It can also assist in the rehabilitation from surgery or an injury.”

Vivacity CEO, Kevin Tighe said: “We’re committed to ensuring that Peterborough is a better place to live, visit, and work for all and we look forward to working closely with Friends of St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool, to safeguard and develop this service.”