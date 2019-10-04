Village life in the 80s - who were Mick and Bev?

My wife Lesley was born in Farcet, near Peterborough, the daughter of Tom Scott, the village postman for 50 years, and his wife Peggy, write Paramedic Paparazzo Chris Porsz.

During my courting days, I occasionally took a photograph in Farcet and here for the first time are two unpublished images.

Who was the Farcet dog walker?

I am fascinated, as I am sure readers will be, to know if Bev and Mick’s marriage was as successful as their honeymoon, after their return to their home in Main Street in the early eighties?

And who was the man out walking with his four-legged best friends in frosty Farcet Fen?

If anyone can help, contact me via my website www.chrisporsz.com