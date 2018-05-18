VIDEO: Spiderman joins Dean of Peterborough in Cathedral abseil

The new Dean of Peterborough was joined by Spiderman as he was given a unique view of the city's Cathedral when he was roped into joining dozens of others abseiling down the historic building.

The very Rev Chris Dalliston was joined by Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley, Assistant Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic and other charity fundraisers as they were gently lowered 150 feet from the top of the North West Tower.

The Dean of Peterborough the Very Rev Chris Dalliston and chief executive of Peterborough City Council Gillian Beasley abseil down the Cathedral

The event is part of the Cathedral's 900th anniversary celebrations, and dare-devils who took part were raising money for the Cathedral and Peterborough based charity SHINE.

Very Rev Dalliston said: "It is a wonderful view up there, quite exhausting getting there but quite exhilarating getting down.

"The moment when you brace yourself facing the mountain rescue team who are organising this and push yourself out from the side of the Cathedral and allow the rope to take the strain is a moment of nerve wracking exhilaration, but it is a marvelous experience, coming down for Shine and for the cathedral's 900th appeal supporting people with deep needs and also maintaining this magnificent building so it has been a great privilege to be part of, a fantastic day."

Mrs Beasley had abseiled down the side of the side of the Cathedral in the past - but admitted she had been nervous again today.

After reaching the safety of the ground, she said: "I'm feeling a little less nervous than I was when I was at the top.

"The scariest bit is when they tell you to lean over, which is not what you expect them to tell you to do, but once you get going its really exciting and you get the hang of it, your nerves calm quite quickly and you are anxious to get to the bottom.

"Its really exciting and I'm really pleased I've done it, I'm going to raise a lot of money for Shine, which is a really important charity for me."

James Gear (24) from Peterborough dressed as Spiderman for the challenge. He said: "I dressed as Spiderman as I thought there would be lots of children here to see it.

"I looked over the edge and it looked twice as high as it actually is. I had done some abseilling at school but that was when I was about 13."

Carole Hughes, from charity Anna's Hope, had to take on the challenge twice after a camera fitted to her helmet failed to work the first time.

She said: "I feel really proud to have abseilled not once but twice today as I had a Go-pro on my helmet and it didn't work.

"I realised I had to do it twice when I got down. Was really white and they said it hadn't worked and I had to do it all again - it was better the second time."

Anna, who completed teh challenge in wings and a tutu is currently organising a world record attempt for the most fairies in one place at Peterborough Cathedral on June 10.

For more information visit www.annashope.co.uk