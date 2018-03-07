VIDEO: Lorry fire causes long delays on A1M at Peterborough

Share this article
0
Have your say

All traffic was held on the A1M near Peterborough this morning, Wednesday, after a lorry caught fire.

The motorway was closed around 4:35am while emergency services extinguished the fire.

One lane was opened at 5:20am, but three lanes remain closed between junction 15 and junction 16 at Glatton to allow recovery work to continue.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "We don't have an ETA for completion at the moment. Extensive clean-up and recovery work is on-going. Traffic is flowing quite well at the moment but we expect delays as we approach rush hour. If you can use an alternative route, might be best to use it."

One lane is open on the A1M following the fire. Photo: Highways England

One lane is open on the A1M following the fire. Photo: Highways England