VIDEO: Lorry fire causes long delays on A1M at Peterborough

All traffic was held on the A1M near Peterborough this morning, Wednesday, after a lorry caught fire.

The motorway was closed around 4:35am while emergency services extinguished the fire.

One lane was opened at 5:20am, but three lanes remain closed between junction 15 and junction 16 at Glatton to allow recovery work to continue.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "We don't have an ETA for completion at the moment. Extensive clean-up and recovery work is on-going. Traffic is flowing quite well at the moment but we expect delays as we approach rush hour. If you can use an alternative route, might be best to use it."