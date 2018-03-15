VIDEO: Former Peterborough journalist asks special question in Parliament

A former Peterborough journalist proposed a unique motion at Parliament - when he asked his girlfriend to marry him.

Matthew Reville (32) got down on one knee to pop the question to Rachel Evans (32) in the House of Commons last week - with Parliamentary researcher Rachel saying yes.

Matthew and Rachel

It is believed to be the first time a proposal has happened in the chamber - although thankfully for Matthew and Rachel it was not full of MPs shouting across the room - but public tours were taking place at the time.

Matthew - who worked as a reporter for the Peterborough Telegraph for three years before becoming a civil servant - said: "I told Rachel the time we’ve spent together has been the best period of my life and that I want to share the rest of my life with her.

“We are both quite private people, so I thought I’d surprise her with a very public proposal. We told all our family and then a few days later put it on social media to tell friends.

“I proposed in the House of Commons because Rachel works in Parliament and it seemed a suitable place for the biggest event of our lives so far. I asked Rachel to give a tour of the House to a colleague, who was actually there to film the big moment. We couldn’t be happier.”

The couple met in April 2016 in Westminster.