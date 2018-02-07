VIDEO: Flying Scotsman to visit Peterborough as thank you for vital repairs

The Flying Scotsman locomotive will visit Peterborough later this year as a thank you following vital repairs made in the city.

The historic train will visit the Nene Valley Railway as part of a national tour.

The Flying Scotsman

The engine was travelling through the city in October last year when it developed a fault.

It was taken to Nene Valley Railway, where a full inspection was carried out, and repairs were made to axles.

The train stayed at Nene Valley Railway for 10 days while the work was carried out.

The Flying Scotsman is now back up and running, and will be carrying out a national tour later this year.

The Flying Scotsman on a previous visit to Peterborough

Details of its visit to Peterborough are yet to be confirmed.

The first opportunity this year for the public to see Flying Scotsman will be March 10 and 11 at the East Lancashire Railway in Rawtenstall, where it will be on static display.

The record-breaking engine is scheduled to visit the heritage railway line on several other dates in the spring, before embarking on railway tours taking in locations in Scotland, the Lake District, the Chiltern Hills, the North Downs and the Yorkshire countryside.

As a special thank you for providing valuable assistance with a mechanical problem last year, the locomotive will return to the Nene Valley Railway.

Flying Scotsman will also make an appearance later in the year at the National Railway Museum in York and at Locomotion in Shildon.

While announcing the tour, The National Railway Museum which owns the locomotive has signed a six-year contract with engineering firm Riley & Son (E) Ltd to operate and maintain locomotive no. 60103 Flying Scotsman.

Jim Lowe, Head of Operations at the National Railway Museum, said: "I would like to congratulate Riley & Son (E) Ltd for their success in winning the contract and I look forward to working with the team again in what is sure to be a very popular 2018 touring schedule. Flying Scotsman is a true symbol of engineering excellence and continues to inspire and amaze crowds of people wherever it goes.

"Flying Scotsman is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age.”

The 2018 Flying Scotsman tour follows last year’s successful programme which saw the engine complete mainline excursions across England, Wales and Scotland. The engine was also the VIP guest at several of England’s best-loved heritage railways including the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, the Bluebell Railway and the West Somerset Railway.

Flying Scotsman finished its operational tour in November 2017 and has been undergoing scheduled maintenance over the winter.

For more information about the Flying Scotsman and events this year, visit www.flyingscotsman.org.uk/events/scotsman-on-the-tracks/

More details about the Peterborough events will be announced soon