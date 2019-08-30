Video captures moment Hotpoint explosions rock Peterborough as aftermath reveals widespread damage

Have your say

Explosions from the Hotpoint trailer park off Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston last night (Thursday) rocked Peterborough and caused a huge national story.

The large fire sparked a series of loud bangs and created a huge cloud of smoke which could be seen for miles, sparking a major emergency response.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blaze and investigations are ongoing to work out the cause.

Video footage from Jamie Lunn has captured the explosions going off repeatedly in Peterborough shortly before 7pm last night, while Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has also released a video showing the widespread damage to the trailers which were carrying parts for white goods.

The fire service said more than 50 trailers were damaged.

RELATED:

The Hotpoint trailer park the morning after the fire. Photo: Terry Harris

Peterborough Hotpoint blaze: Investigation to be carried out as emergency services praised for efforts​

Everything we know about the Peterborough Hotpoint blaze as 40 lorry trailers on fire​

Operations to resume at Hotpoint in Peterborough as parent company apologises for disruption​

Peterborough Hotpoint blaze: Reader photos as smoke cloud seen across Peterborough

Peterborough Hotpoint blaze: Residents told to stay indoors as fire to be tackled all night

Hotpoint fire in Peterborough: Police prepare to close roads in Woodston after loud explosions​

Loud explosions heard in Peterborough as city filled with smoke​