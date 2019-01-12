Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A decorated war veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends.

George Hockney, a resident at Park House nursing home, attended Woodston Church of England School before serving as a Royal Navy engineer. He earned a number of prestigious medals, including the British Empire Medal. Staff at the nursing home hosted a special party for George. Activities coordinator Tina Ferrari said: “George is a much-loved part of our home and it was wonderful to celebrate this very special day with him.”