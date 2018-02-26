‘Very challenging driving conditions’ in Lincolnshire as county council gritters work around the clock

With the winter weather expected to worsen, drivers are being urged by Lincolnshire County Council to make sure they are prepared.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “By this evening, the bad weather is likely to be making its presence felt.

Snow on the A16 near Boston this morning

“It’s a long time since we’ve experienced weather like this and it will take some by surprise.

“We expect the weather to worsen overnight and into Tuesday, particularly in the more southern parts of Lincolnshire, and it’s likely to affect commuters in the morning.

“Even in those areas where snow doesn’t fall particularly heavily, it will still be very cold with a widespread frost each night and a few snow showers may drift across at times.

“The forecast suggest there will then be a brief respite before the bad weather hits us again on Thursday evening, Friday morning. We’ll be keeping our eye on things as things develop.

“Our gritters will be out, doing everything they can to keep the county moving, but even so there will be some very challenging driving conditions and inevitably some disruption.

“So, I’d urge everyone to take extra care when they are out on the roads – even on treated routes.”

People can find further information on the council’s gritting operations and winter driving advice at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather .