Urgent RSPCA fundraising appeal for dog abandoned in Peterborough with broken leg

An urgent appeal has been launched by the RSPCA’s branch in Peterborough to raise £2,000 for an abandoned dog to receive surgery on a broken leg.

Lady is an 18-month-old Saluki-Lurcher cross who was found tied up outside Broadway Vets Clinic in Broadway, Peterborough, on January 25.

She had a fractured foreleg and was bleeding, dirty and matted when she was found. She had a muddy leather collar and lead.

Lady is now being cared for by the RSPCA. She is on painkillers and has a bandage which is changed weekly to help stabilise her leg. However, she desperately needs an operation to help fix her injury.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Kathy Hornig said: “Poor Lady was in a bad way when we found her but now she has a second chance at life.

“We don’t know how she came to be tied up or why she was in the state she was, but now she is with the RSPCA we will do all we can for her.

“She is only young and will make a lovely pet for somebody once she is fully recovered. We desperately need to raise these funds to get Lady the operation she needs to be back on her feet.

“We rely on public donations and we really hope generous local people will come together to help support Lady’s cause.”

To donate to help support Lady please visit the branch’s JustGiving page.

If anyone has any information about how Lady came to be tied up in this way they can ring the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.