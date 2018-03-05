Urban beach plan helps apartments at Peterborough's Fletton Quays sell at a rate of 20 each week

Apartments at Peterborough's luxury Fletton Quays are selling at 20 a week with buyers unable to resist the attraction of an urban beach

Developers Western Homes say the new urban beach proposed for the £70 million Fletton Quays development has helped to trigger a flats sales stampede.

This image shows how the exterior of Fletton Quays should appear once completed.

They say since the launch of Fletton Quays three weeks ago some 62 apartments - with prices ranging from £172,000 to £300,000 plus - have been sold.

This equates to a sales rate of 20 homes sold per week.

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Weston Homes, said: “Fletton Quays is the best selling residential development in Peterborough, and currently apartments are selling at a rate of 20 per week which is a sales record in the local marketplace.

"There is nothing like Fletton Quays in the local marketplace and the high class city centre apartments have striking Canary Wharf-like architecture, alongside the adjacent hotel amenities and the waterfront park and urban beach.”

The urban beach concept for Fletton Quays.

"We have had to release more apartments for sale to keep up with demand, and we have now accelerated the construction programme in order to deliver the new homes as early as possible to our customers.

Fletton Quays is part of the larger £120 million redevelopment of Peterborough’s South Bank.

The development will include a new headquarters for Peterborough City Council, a nine storey, 160 bedroom “inverted” hotel with rooftop bar and known as the Hilton Garden Inn,, commercial premises and bars.

In the summer people will be able to sunbathe, picnic, jog and enjoy walks in the park and sit on the urban beach area along the River Nene.

