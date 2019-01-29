Updated Met Office weather warning forecasts 'heavy snow' for Peterborough this week

An updated Met Office weather warning is now predicting 'heavy snow' for Peterborough this week.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph yesterday, a yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice in Cambridgeshire today, Tuesday January 29 and tomorrow morning, Wednesday January 30.

Snow in Peterborough during 2018

However, the hour by hour Peterborough specific forecast from the Met Office has this morning changed and now suggests the city will miss the worst of today's weather, forecasting heavy rain from 6pm followed by sleet showers between 8pm and 10pm.

Subsequently there is a good chance of ice forming tomorrow morning, Wednesday, as temperatures drop to -2C in the city, but it will be a largely fine and dry day.

The wintry showers return on Thursday though ad a new yellow weather warning has this morning been issued for Peterbrough by the Met Office, forecasting an 80% chance of "heavy snow" on Thursday night, January 31, from 9pm.

The Met Office forecast suggests the snow will continue into Friday morning up to 6am meaning many may wake up to some travel difficulties on the way to work.

There is currently no snow in the forecast after Friday morning.

The full Met Office weather warning for Thursday and Friday reads: "Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

"This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely. There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

"Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing."