UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt in collision which has closed A1 at Peterborough

Police are at the scene

Emergency services were called just before 1pm today to the incident.

The road remains closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said; “We were called at just before 1pm today to the A1 northbound, just past Kate’s Cabin Café, with reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man, has suffered serious injuries and officers and paramedics remain at the scene.

“The road is currently closed northbound at junction 17, and is likely to remain closed for some time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.