UPDATE: More details given for new 'urban beach' planned for Peterborough's Fletton Quays development

Further details have been provided for the 'urban beach' planned for the new £120 million Fletton Quays development.

The attraction will be put in alongside a new linear (long length) park and 358 new apartments by the River Nene.

A computer-generated image of the Fletton Quays development

An urban beach is an artificial public beachfront created in an urban setting.

A spokesperson for the Weston Homes development said: "The Fletton Quays site is a total of 20 acres, and the entire South Bank of the River Nene running from the London Road bridge, all the way the way along to the site of the old Whitworth Mill, is being turned into a spacious linear park fronting directly onto the River Nene.

"The urban beach will be a combination of hard and soft landscaped areas, designed like an Venetian piazza to step down to the river’s edge. There are also sculptural benches and seats along the waterfront, along with public open space for people to relax and sunbathe during the summer months.

"The entire waterfront will be open to the public who will be able to access the new urban beach and linear park either from London Road, steps down by the bridge, or from East Station Road, which will have boulevards between the buildings opening through onto the waterfront.

An urban beach photo

"In addition, the Hilton hotel, bar and restaurant facilities will mean that people will be able to enjoy the waterfront during both the daytime and evening, and enjoy cocktails, food and snacks whilst enjoying views over the river.

"During the summer months people will be able to sunbathe, picnic, jog or walk along the linear park and urban beach, and there are likely to be ice cream sellers and cold drinks carts once the development is fully completed,"

Fletton Quays, at Peterborough’s South Bank, is also due to get a whisky and gin distillery and an arts centre, as well as retail, restaurant and leisure facilities, while the city council will move onto brand new offices at the site.

Bob Weston, chairman and CEO of Weston Homes, which is behind the development, said: “Fletton Quays will provide a new community for Peterborough’s expanding population, providing high class city centre apartments in a striking architectural style more often associated with Canary Wharf.

An urban beach photo

“The redevelopment of the South Bank is also sure to cement Peterborough’s status as one of the UK’s fastest growing cities. With all it has to offer, there is no doubt that Fletton Quays will become the jewel in the crown of Peterborough.”

