UPDATE: Man who collapsed in Peterborough pub in ‘critical condition’

A man who collapsed in a pub restaurant was taken to hospital in what is believed to be a critical condition.

Emergency personnel were seen at the Paul Pry in Lincoln Road, Walton, on Tuesday afternoon, with the Magpas air ambulance landing in the Morrisons car park.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.42pm on Tuesday, February 27 to a report of a man who had collapsed.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, two rapid response vehicles and the Magpas air ambulance.

“The patient, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital believed to be in a critical condition.”

Posting on the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook page, Jason Cannon praised pub staff, saying: “It was a elderly gent at the Paul Pry who became ill at the bar ordering his first drink.

“The staff were amazing, a real credit to them.”