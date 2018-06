Flats have been evacuated in Paston Ridings due to concerns for a man.

The junction of Hallfields Lane to Topmoor Way was closed by police this evening and officers were at the scene speaking to the man in his 20s to try and resolve the situation.

Ambulance and fire crews were also at the scene.

Police were called about the incident at 5.20pm.

The road had re-opened by 8.45pm and a police spokesman said the man was safe.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Mark Kirk