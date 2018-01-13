United in song in Peterborough for a great cause

Following its phenomenal success over the last couple of years, Men United in Song is back for 2018, once again raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Launching in February, the project will sign up a minimum of 40 local men with a range of previous singing experience (including none) to rehearse over 10 weeks for a charity concert at the Cresset Theatre on April 14.

Men United

To date the project has engaged hundreds of local men, raising many thousands of pounds for the charity.

“I’d seen the adverts for Men United in Song and finally plucked up the courage to give it a shot,” says Alex Smith, who participated in the project last year. “The first rehearsal was nerve wracking and nothing like I expected, but there were lots of other guys there just like me, and we ended up making a really good sound. The final performance was such an adrenaline rush - having the chance to perform on stage in front of friends and family was something I’d never done before.”

“The whole experience was a lot of fun, extremely rewarding and exciting,” added Stuart Holmes, who also took part in the project last year. “You get to see what your voice is really capable of, which is usually a pleasant surprise! You get to socialise and share a few pints with a great bunch of guys, from all walks of life, who you might not necessarily meet otherwise - it broadens your horizons and you can make some really good friends.”

Men United In Song kicks off with introduction sessions at the Key Theatre at the beginning of February. Absolutely no previous experience is required to join, just a willingness to get stuck in and give it a go.

“We’re not looking for a Gary Barlow or an Alfie Boe” says William Prideaux, director of Men United in Song, “just guys who want to come along and enjoy singing together. Until you’ve tried it, you can’t understand the buzz singing can bring. We’re not looking for 100 percent in musicality, but 100 percent in enthusiasm.”

For further information contact Jo on 01733 425194 or email info@peterboroughmvchoir.org.uk .

Introduction sessions will be at the Key Theatre on February 1 and 2 (from 7-9pm), and February 3 (from 10.30am- 12.00pm).