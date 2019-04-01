Unique print of Peterborough underpass portrait of Prodigy star Keith Flint raises hundreds for mental health charity

A unique print of a Peterborough street art portrait of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint which was seen across the globe after going viral has gone up for auction to raise money for a mental health charity.

Last month the stunning picture of Keith was created by Nathan Murdoch - also known as Nyces following the singer’s suicide.

Nathan Murdock with his streetart framed painting of Keith Flint which is to be auctioned by Martin Rowe, DJ, Eve Warner, owner of The Lightbox and Zed Malik in aid of MIND EMN-190329-173622009

The 12ft high mural was sprayed onto the wall of the underpass near the Amazon warehouse - and the incredible artwork quickly went viral, with the image being shared on social media across the planet - with more than 1.7 million views on Facebook alone.

Now a one off print of the work is going under the virtual hammer in an online auction to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

Bids have already reached £820 - and with five days left for people to get their bids in, the final sum raised is expected to climb even higher.

The auction has been put together by The Lightbox Cafe, Loaded Peterborough, Eclectic Ballroom and Street Arts Hire Ltd, and the print is the only one of its type to be created.

The print has been modified by Nyces using the exact same paint used in Keith’s hair.

For more information, or to make a bid on the print, visit www.ebay.co.uk/itm/303112025433?ul_noapp=true



