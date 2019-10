Firefighters flocked to Hampton yesterday morning to rescue a swan.

The animal had become trapped in a water culvert - a tunnel which maintain water flow around or beneath different types of infrastructure such as roads.

The swan being rescued by firefighters. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A crew from Stanground and the north roaming fire engine were called to Tinus Avenue shortly after 9.15am where using specialist water kit they were able to release the swan before leaving it in the care of the RSPCA.

The crews had returned to their stations by 11am.